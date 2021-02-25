Ohio State vs Michigan State College Basketball Game Preview

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans prediction and college basketball game preview.

Ohio State vs Michigan State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 25

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ohio State (18-5) vs Michigan State (12-9) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Ohio State Will Win

The Buckeyes will roll if they shoot like they did in the loss to Michigan.

Before the fun 92-87 loss to the Wolverines – it’s the regular season; it’s all exhibition at this point for those two – Ohio State was on a fantastic roll as it improved its shooting, being great from three, and overcoming issues by making shot after shot.

Michigan State can’t keep up.

Oh sure, the Spartans brought the energy and played well in a stunning win over Illinois, but in general this isn’t a great-shooting team and it’s way, way too mistake-prone to pull this off, but …

Why Michigan State Will Win

Did the Spartans find something in the wins over Indiana and Illinois over the last week?

As it turns out, making shots makes all the difference, hitting over 50% from the field in the two games combined – that just happened to be the two best shooting games since taking down Nebraska back on January 2nd.

Is Ohio State going to be down after the loss to Michigan? This isn’t a must-win game, but it is for a Spartan team could use the resumé moment and keep looking and playing great at just the right time.

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State was able to win easily in late January when the defense held down the Spartans from the field. Michigan State will once again attack like it did against Illinois with good ball movement and a whole lot of easy baskets, but it won’t be quite enough. Ohio State is fantastic on the road – it’ll pull away late after being in for a tough fight early.

Ohio State vs Michigan State Prediction, Line

Ohio State 82, Michigan State 75

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Ohio State -3.5, o/u: 147.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Champions League afternoon games

1: Champions League afternoon games behind a paywall service