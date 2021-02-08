Ohio State vs Maryland Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Maryland Terrapins prediction and college basketball game preview.

Ohio State vs Maryland Broadcast

Date: Monday, February 8

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

Network: FS1

Ohio State (15-4) vs Maryland (10-9) Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

The Buckeyes are in a groove. They’ve won four straight and seven of their last eight by getting hot from three, finding an attitude on the road, and with the offense ramping it up since an early January loss to Minnesota.

Part of the reason for the production is the lack of mistakes, the team gets to the free throw line a whole lot, and more than anything else, the shots are going down.

Maryland isn’t a big rebounding team and it doesn’t force enough mistakes to screw up the Ohio State O, however …

Why Maryland Will Win

For all of the great things the Buckeyes are doing, they don’t come up with steals, they’re not great at coming up with a slew of assists, and they’re not all that great at stopping teams from three.

Maryland is a quirky team that doesn’t score a whole lot and keeps games close, but can it get hot from the outside at home? This isn’t a great shooting team, but it’ll grind the game down to a stop at times and it has to connect from three just enough to stay in it. The OSU defense should let that happen.

What’s Going To Happen

How much do you believe in patterns?

Both teams have a way of coming up with big wins when no one is expecting it, but now it’s expected out of the Buckeyes. However, Maryland has been in a pattern of win-loss-win-loss over the last six games, and now it’s due for a win again.

What does that mean? The team adjusts, it finds some extra gear to do something positive, and at home, this is a must-win moment for a team whose season is slipping away.

Ohio State will pull this off – it has won its last four on the road – but it’ll be a low scoring fight.

Ohio State vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Ohio State 63, Maryland 59

Ohio State -3.5, o/u: 138

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

