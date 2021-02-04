Ohio State vs Iowa Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes prediction and college basketball game preview.

Ohio State vs Iowa Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

Network: ESPN

Ohio State (14-4) vs Iowa (13-4) Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

This team has found an attitude on the road lately.

It struggled earlier in the season, but in the last month it rolled against Rutgers, pushed past Illinois, and game up with a fantastic performance against Wisconsin as part of a run six wins in the last seven games.

What’s going right? There’s been more of an emphasis on getting to the basket, there isn’t much of a reliance on the three – at least over the last few games – and the defense has been fantastic at stopping teams from the outside.

Iowa doesn’t do that defense thing – especially from three – and Ohio State is more than happy to get into a shootout, but …

Why Iowa Will Win

Iowa is going to keep on shooting.

The threes are coming, no one is better at moving the ball around and creating assists, and especially lately, few teams are stronger at coming up with offensive rebounds.

The Hawkeyes are great at cleaning up messes and Ohio State is just okay at hitting the glass. Even worse for the Buckeyes, they don’t force mistakes and should get roasted by the great passing Hawkeyes for a whole lot of easy baskets.

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State will clamp down enough on defense, and will do enough on the free-throw line – to slip by.

The Buckeyes have to limit the turnovers on the road – that’s been a bit of a problem – and the have to get out to a hot start and keep on pressing the scoring gas pedal.

Expect a whole lot of wild swings in a fun battle.

Ohio State vs Iowa Prediction, Line

Ohio State 80, Iowa 77

Iowa -5.5, o/u: 157.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

