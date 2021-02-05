Ohio State Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Ohio State Buckeyes football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.
Ohio State Football Schedule 2021
Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below
– 2021 Big Ten Football Schedule
Sept. 2 at Minnesota
Sept. 11 Oregon
Sept. 18 Tulsa
Sept. 25 Akron
Oct. 2 at Rutgers
Oct. 9 Maryland
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 at Indiana
Oct. 30 Penn State
Nov. 6 at Nebraska
Nov. 13 Purdue
Nov. 20 Michigan State
Nov. 27 at Michigan
Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)
Games vs. The West: at Minnesota, at Nebraska, Purdue
Missed Teams From The West: Illinois, Iowa, Northwestern, Wisconsin
Ohio State Buckeyes Football Schedule Analysis: If you’re going to miss four teams from the Big Ten West, you’re a little ticked that you’re not getting Illinois, but if you’re missing Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern, there’s no beef whatsoever.
The home game against Oregon will be what everyone focuses on, but it doesn’t really matter – the Buckeyes should be able to roll through the rest of the slate. The road dates at Minnesota, Nebraska and Indiana will hardly be layups, but if Ohio State is national championship good, those can’t be a problem. Put it this way – Alabama wins all three of those games in ugly fashion.
The Michigan game is in Ann Arbor, but that’s hardly matters to the Buckeyes.
Ohio State Buckeyes Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: Ohio State rips through the schedule without breathing too hard. It beats Oregon, destroys Indiana after getting a week off to rest, and is happy to get Penn State at home.
There’s a bit of a brain-cramp battle at some point – like at Nebraska or maybe on the wrong day at home against Penn State – but the 12-0 team rolls into yet another Big Ten Championship.
Ohio State Buckeyes Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: The Buckeyes drop the date with the Ducks to put the pressure on the rest of the way, and they misfire on one other game. They lose to Penn State, and worst of all, they finally get caught by Michigan to not only make it another year without a national championship, but it’ll be a year without a Big Ten title.