Ohio State Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Ohio State Buckeyes football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

Sept. 2 at Minnesota

Sept. 11 Oregon

Sept. 18 Tulsa

Sept. 25 Akron

Oct. 2 at Rutgers

Oct. 9 Maryland

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at Indiana

Oct. 30 Penn State

Nov. 6 at Nebraska

Nov. 13 Purdue

Nov. 20 Michigan State

Nov. 27 at Michigan

Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)

Games vs. The West: at Minnesota, at Nebraska, Purdue

Missed Teams From The West: Illinois, Iowa, Northwestern, Wisconsin

Ohio State Buckeyes Football Schedule Analysis: If you’re going to miss four teams from the Big Ten West, you’re a little ticked that you’re not getting Illinois, but if you’re missing Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern, there’s no beef whatsoever.

The home game against Oregon will be what everyone focuses on, but it doesn’t really matter – the Buckeyes should be able to roll through the rest of the slate. The road dates at Minnesota, Nebraska and Indiana will hardly be layups, but if Ohio State is national championship good, those can’t be a problem. Put it this way – Alabama wins all three of those games in ugly fashion.

The Michigan game is in Ann Arbor, but that’s hardly matters to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State Buckeyes Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: Ohio State rips through the schedule without breathing too hard. It beats Oregon, destroys Indiana after getting a week off to rest, and is happy to get Penn State at home.

There’s a bit of a brain-cramp battle at some point – like at Nebraska or maybe on the wrong day at home against Penn State – but the 12-0 team rolls into yet another Big Ten Championship.

Ohio State Buckeyes Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: The Buckeyes drop the date with the Ducks to put the pressure on the rest of the way, and they misfire on one other game. They lose to Penn State, and worst of all, they finally get caught by Michigan to not only make it another year without a national championship, but it’ll be a year without a Big Ten title.