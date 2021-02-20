Notre Dame vs Syracuse Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Syracuse Orange prediction and college basketball game preview.

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

Network: ACC Network

Notre Dame (9-10) vs Syracuse (12-6) Game Preview

Why Notre Dame Will Win

Very, very quietly, Notre Dame has turned it on.

It might be too late, but it won four of its last five and six of its last eight with offense making just about everything from the field and the defense cranking up the production on the boards when the O is off – like the Miami game last Sunday.

Can the Irish handle the pressure of the Syracuse defense? They’re among the nation’s best at not turning the ball over, they don’t give a whole lot of cheap points with fouls, and they’re making more threes than anyone in the ACC – they might be able to simply shoot over the Orange.

However …

Why Syracuse Will Win

Syracuse is also playing well, and that starts with not allowing teams to get hot from three.

It won three of its last four games – granted, two of them were against NC State – and haven’t allowed teams to connect on 40% or better from three in eight of the last 11 games.

No, the Orange aren’t shooting as well as Notre Dame is lately, but they’ve been on from three over the last few games. It’s Syracuse, it’s doing what it always does by generating points off a ton of steals.

No, Notre Dame doesn’t turn the ball over, but it also does absolutely nothing to take it away.

What’s Going To Happen

This should be one of the tougher more entertaining games of the day.

The Irish might be playing well, but Syracuse has been a rock at home going 10-1 with the defense taking its game up another level in the dome.

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Prediction, Line

Syracuse 74, Notre Dame 69

Syracuse -2.5, o/u: 149.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

