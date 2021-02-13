Northwestern vs Rutgers Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Northwestern Wildcats vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights prediction and college basketball game preview.

Northwestern vs Rutgers Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, NJ

Network: BTN

Northwestern (6-11) vs Rutgers (11-7) Game Preview

Why Northwestern Will Win

Can the Wildcats hit just a few more shots?

Northwestern is just decent enough defensively to keep from getting totally steamrolled – for the most part – but the team just isn’t consistent enough from the field. On the ten-game losing streak, the games were close when the shots were falling, and weren’t when they weren’t.

The last two games against Purdue and Indiana were battles after the threes were going town, but it took a double-digit three day from the outside just to keep it close.

Rutgers isn’t great at defending the three and it’s not a high-powered shooting team that’s going to put the game away with a big run, but …

Why Rutgers Will Win

It was able to beat Northwestern just a few weeks ago 64-56 even though it struggled mightily from the outside.

No, the Scarlet Knights aren’t going to come out and put 85 up on the board, but they come up with a whole lot of steals, aren’t bad defensively, and they’ve been great on the offensive boards over the last month.

Northwestern doesn’t come up with enough rebounds at one end, and don’t come up with enough steals and big plays on the other. As long as Rutgers is patient, it should be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

Expect more of the same from the first meeting in Evanston.

Rutgers turned it over a season-high 18 times in the first game and won, but that’s not going to happen again – that was an aberration for his Northwestern defense.

The Scarlet Knights will be better from three than they were in the first game, but it’ll take a half to get up enough to feel comfortable.

Northwestern vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Rutgers 74, Northwestern 65

Rutgers -8, o/u: 137.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

