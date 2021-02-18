Northwestern State vs Lamar Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Northwestern State Demons vs Lamar Cardinals prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Northwestern State vs Lamar Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium, Beaumont, TX

Network: ESPN+

Northwestern State (0-0) vs Lamar (0-0) Game Preview

Why Northwestern State Will Win

The receivers are there to come up with a decent day.

For all the problems the Demons had in 2019, they were able to throw the ball as well as anyone in the FCS. It’s a redo with the top players done, but the shelves have been restocked at receiver against a Lamar secondary that’s going to be shaky right out of the box.

In this strange season, Northwestern State might have a slew of parts to be replaced, but it’s nothing compared to the Cardinals under new head coach Blaine Morgan.

Why Lamar Will Win

Can Lamar get the passing game going right away? QB-turned-WR Marcellus Johnson has the upside to be a big-time playmaker for – potentially – starting QB Austin Scott and what should be a stronger offense.

The pass rush that was so good at times throughout 2019 and so strong at getting into the backfield on a consistent basis has to be solid from the start – it should be.

This is a bit more of a tweaking job for Morgan than a total teardown, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Demons will get a more consistent game from the offense to go along with a solid performance from the defensive front.

Lamar will get the offense going enough to keep this close into the fourth quarter, but Northwestern State’s O will have more of a passing attack to go along with more plays in the backfield from other side.

Northwestern State vs Lamar Prediction, Line

Northwestern State 24, Lamar 20

Line: Northwestern State -1, o/u: 57.5

Must See Rating: 2

