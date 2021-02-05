Northwestern Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Northwestern Wildcats football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.
– 2021 Big Ten Football Schedule
Sept. 4 Michigan State
Sept. 11 Indiana State
Sept. 18 at Duke
Sept. 25 Ohio
Oct. 2 at Nebraska
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 Rutgers
Oct. 23 at Michigan
Oct. 30 Minnesota
Nov. 6 Iowa
Nov. 13 at Wisconsin
Nov. 20 Purdue
Nov. 27 at Illinois
Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)
Games vs. The East: at Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers
Missed Teams From The East: Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State
