Northwestern Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Northwestern

Northwestern Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

By February 5, 2021 5:17 pm

By |

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Northwestern Wildcats football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

Northwestern Football Schedule 2021

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

2021 Big Ten Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Michigan State

Sept. 11 Indiana State

Sept. 18 at Duke

Sept. 25 Ohio

Oct. 2 at Nebraska

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 Rutgers

Oct. 23 at Michigan

Oct. 30 Minnesota

Nov. 6 Iowa

Nov. 13 at Wisconsin

Nov. 20 Purdue

Nov. 27 at Illinois

Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)

Games vs. The East: at Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers

Missed Teams From The East: Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State

Northwestern Wildcats Football Schedule Analysis: COMING

Northwestern Wildcats Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: COMING

Northwestern Wildcats Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: COMING

, , , , , , , , , , 2021 College Football Schedules, 2021 Preview, Big Ten, Big Ten, CFN, College Football Schedules, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, Northwestern, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home