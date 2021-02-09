North Texas Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

North Texas Mean Green football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.
North Texas Football Schedule 2021
– 2021 Conference USA Football Schedule
Sept. 4 Northwestern State
Sept. 11 at SMU
Sept. 18 UAB
Sept. 25 at Louisiana Tech
Oct. 2 OPEN DATE
Oct. 9 at Missouri
Oct. 16 Marshall
Oct. 23 Liberty
Oct. 30 at Rice
Nov. 6 at Southern Miss
Nov. 13 UTEP
Nov. 20 at FIU
Nov. 27 UTSA
Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship
Games vs. The East: at FIU, Marshall
Missed Teams From The East: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion, Middle Tennessee, WKU
North Texas Mean Green Football Schedule Analysis: The Mean Green is going to be tested very, very hard over the first half of the season.
The Northwestern State game is a desperately needed warm-up with three of the next four games on the road – they’ll be underdogs in all three – with the home game against defending Conference USA champ UAB.
So it gets easier, right? Marshall and Liberty come to Denton.
So it gets easier after that, right? Three more road games in four weeks before closing out against UTSA.