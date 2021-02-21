North Dakota State vs Youngstown State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

North Dakota State vs Youngstown State prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

North Dakota State vs Youngstown State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 21

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: City Bank Field at the Fargodome, Fargo, ND

Network: ESPN+

North Dakota State (0-0) vs Youngstown State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Youngstown State Will Win

The Doug Phillips era is getting started with no pressure whatsoever – at least in the opener agains the best team in the FCS.

This will be a true rebuilding year in several ways for the Penguins, but there’s just enough experience in key spots to work around. QB Joe Craycraft is a decent veteran, there’s experience at the other skill spots, and the secondary that was so strong two years ago isn’t going to get its doors blown off, but …

Why North Dakota State Will Win

The machine doesn’t stop.

Trey Lance might be off to the NFL, but former Iowa State transfer Zeb Noland is more than good enough – even if he isn’t Lance – to work within the offense and let all the talent on both sides of the ball take over.

The O line is going to once again be among the nation’s best at the FCS level, WR Christian Watson will emerge as even more of a playmaker, and the secondary is going to be a rock.

Rely on the running game for an offense that gets back nine starters from the fall win over UCA, assume the defense quickly replaces some of the lost parts while working around the great secondary, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The defending national champs will make an early statement at home.

Youngstown State should be in for a decent spring session as the weeks go on, but it’s about to run into a buzzsaw – even if it takes a few moments to get going.

The Bison will struggle a bit in the first quarter, and then Noland will get hot, the defense will force two takeaways, and everything will open up just before halftime.

North Dakota State vs Youngstown State Prediction, Line

North Dakota State 45, Youngstown State 15

Line: North Dakota State -25.5, o/u: 57

Must See Rating: 2.5

