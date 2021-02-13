North Carolina vs Virginia Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Virginia Cavaliers prediction and college basketball game preview.

North Carolina vs Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

North Carolina (12-6) vs Virginia (14-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why North Carolina Will Win

The Tar Heels are trying to get hot at the right time.

It’s been a rough, inconsistent season starting with a bad 2020, but they’ve been 7-2 over the last nine games and a run of four wins in the last five. What are they doing right? It’s not hard – when they shoot well, they win.

They’ve made way over 50% of their shots from the field in three of the last four games, and they all happened to be wins. As aways, UNC is outstanding on the boards, they’re tough inside, and they’re great at moving the ball around.

To be fair, there aren’t a ton of shots in most Virginia games, but it’s still not all that great on the boards.

Why Virginia Will Win

This team still knows how to squeeze the life out opponents.

It’s been able to do that for most of the season, but the defense has clamped down even harder lately allowing just 24% from three over the last three games and allowing teams to hit fewer than 30% from outside in seven of the last nine games, and there’s no worry about getting bombed on by Carolina.

It continues to be amazing at how well this team sets up the extra pass for the score, it’s still the best three point shooting team in the ACC, and it continues to be air-tight when it has control of the ball.

What’s Going To Happen

The only problem with being a team that’s as amazing as North Carolina is at rebounding is that there have to be missed shots. Virginia is too good from the field, too careful with the ball, and too good at capitalizing on other teams’ mistakes.

The Tar Heels foul too much and turn it over too much to pull this off.

North Carolina vs Virginia Prediction, Line

Virginia 71, North Carolina 64

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

North Carolina -6.5, o/u: 129.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: My Bloody Valentine (the band, not the movie)

1: Valentine’s Day