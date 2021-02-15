Nicholls vs Lincoln Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Nicholls Colonels vs Lincoln Blue Tigers prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Nicholls vs Lincoln Broadcast

Date: Friday, February 19

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: John L Guidry Stadium, Thibodaux, LA

Network: Cox Sports TV

Nicholls (0-0) vs Lincoln (0-0) Game Preview

Why Lincoln Will Win

The Blue Tigers have to get the running game going right out of the gate.

The passing attack might have the parts and experience, but to have any semblance of a chance to make this anything other than an ugly blowout, the offense has to control the time of possession and Hosea Franklin has to go off.

The Lincoln back was one of the few bright spots in an ugly 2019 season with 1,359 yards and five touchdowns, and likely starting quarterback Desmond Hunter needs to get on the move, too.

Why Nicholls Will Win

This is likely nothing more than a light scrimmage for the Colonels.

Likely new starting quarterback Lindsay Scott is an FBS talent who comes in from Missouri to add even more pop to what was a strong passing game back in 2019, but the O should be able to move however it wants to.

It’s a few years ago, but the Lincoln defensive front couldn’t stop anyone on the ground, didn’t generate any sort of a pass rush, and was rocked in game after game because the O couldn’t get off the field. As long as there aren’t a slew of Nicholls turnovers, there shouldn’t be a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

The weather will be just fine after a tough start to the week. By Friday everything will be okay, and Nicholls will get a shot to flex its muscles to do whatever it wants offensively to gear up for the Southland opener against Lamar next week.

Nicholls vs Lincoln Prediction, Line

Nicholls 63, Lincoln 7

CFN Line Best Guess*: Nicholls -49, o/u: 60

*For the FCS spring games with lines that aren’t officially posted, we’re taking our best guess on what the line and over/under would and probably should be regardless of what our prediction is.