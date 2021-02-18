New Mexico State vs Tarleton State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

New Mexico State Aggies vs Tarleton State Texans prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

New Mexico State vs Tarleton State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

New Mexico State (0-0) vs Tarleton State (0-1) Game Preview

Why Tarleton State Will Win

How quickly can the Texans get back up off the mat after a brutal double-overtime loss to McNeese State to start the 2021 season?

They had it. Everything was working, they were up 14 late, and then came the total collapse. However, on the plus side, the passing game was good, the ground game was able to balance things out, and there was enough of an offense to make this a fight against a New Mexico State team that’s going to be …

Interesting. (More on that in a moment.)

Why New Mexico State Will Win

The Aggies are still the FBS team here, and Tarleton State is still just one game into its life in the FCS.

For all of NMSU’s problems and issues, it has a few decent parts starting with OT Sage Doxtater and what should be an improved line to provide a push for former Michigan RB O’Maury Samuels and JUCO transfer QB Jonah Johnson.

It might take a while for everyone to warm up, but as the McNeese State game showed, it takes a full 60 minutes and the Aggies have more talent. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Really, how is New Mexico State going to play this?

First, because it can’t play in the state of New Mexico this will be in El Paso. The second part of all this is the attitude towards this spring season. Head coach Doug Martin and the staff will use this like a punched-up version of spring football, and while that means keeping everyone healthy is the key, the program needs the work.

How long will the Aggie starters really go?

As long as they have to. It would be ugly if the FBSer loses this.

New Mexico State vs Tarleton State Prediction, Line

New Mexico State 48, Tarleton State 24

