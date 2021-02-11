New Mexico State Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

New Mexico State Aggies 2021 football schedule and analysis
New Mexico State Football Schedule 2021
Aug. 28 UTEP
Sept. 4 at San Diego State
Sept. 11 at New Mexico
Sept. 18 OPEN DATE
Sept. 25 Hawaii
Oct. 2 at San Jose State
Oct. 9 at Nevada
Oct. 16 Dixie State
Oct. 23 at Hawaii
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 Utah State
Nov. 13 at Alabama
Nov. 20 at Kentucky
Nov. 27 UMass
New Mexico State Aggies Football Schedule Analysis: The Aggies get a Spring session with a few games against FCS teams to make up for missing the 2020 season and to use as a nice tune-up for 2021. They’ll need the fun.
NMSU gets UTEP in the opener of the regular Fall season, but they’re on the road in four of the next five games before getting Dixie State as a layup in Las Cruces. There’s no time off to enjoy the trip to Hawaii – they get the Rainbow Warriors at home earlier in the year – and there’s really no fun going to Alabama and Kentucky in back-to-back weeks.
However, there’s a winnable game against UMass to close things out to potentially have something positive to close with.