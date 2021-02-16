Nebraska vs Maryland Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Maryland Terrapins prediction and college basketball game preview.

Nebraska vs Maryland Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 17

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

Network: BTN

Nebraska (5-12) vs Maryland (11-10) Game Preview

Why Nebraska Will Win

Can the Nebraska defense do that again?

Penn State might be reeling a bit, but for a Husker team that hadn’t won a Big Ten game and hadn’t won a game of any kind since mid-December, the 62-61 victory on Sunday was massive.

The team had been playing a bit better, though, with an overtime loss to Illinois a few days before and with the defense doing a decent ob from three over the last few weeks.

Maryland is coming off of one of its best shooting days of the season in a win over Minnesota, but when the threes aren’t falling, it’s a loss. The Terps are 3-0 in their last eight games when hitting 45% of better from three, and 0-5 when they aren’t.

Creighton is the only team this season to connect on more than 37% from three against the Nebraska D.

Why Maryland Will Win

Nebraska can’t shoot.

Actually, it can shoot, but not enough of the shots are going through the basket – the performance against Penn State was a total aberration.

Getting to 40% from the field is a problem in the Big Ten for a Husker team isn’t great from three, is awful at the free throw line, and doesn’t generate enough takeaways to lead to easy points.

What’s Going To Happen

The Huskers will continue to be plucky, and Maryland will continue to be flaky, but the Terp defense inside will be too strong and the lack of mistakes and turnovers will be a saving grace for the home side.

Nebraska vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Maryland 67, Nebraska 58

Maryland -10, o/u: 137

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

