Nebraska vs Illinois College Basketball Game Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Illinois Fighting Illini prediction and college basketball game preview.

Nebraska vs Illinois Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 25

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Network: BTN

Nebraska (5-16) vs Illinois (16-6) Game Preview

Why Nebraska Will Win

Illinois didn’t have it against Michigan State a few days ago in an 81-72 loss. Was this the team hitting a bit of a wall, or was it just an aberration? It was probably more of the latter, but the defense couldn’t hold down the Spartans from the field, and there’s a suddenly strange trend of having issues stopping teams from three.

Nebraska hasn’t been great from the outside, but it was great from the field in a fun shootout loss to Penn State a few days ago, and it was able to push the Fighting Illini back in mid-January in an overtime loss.

The wins might not be there, but the team keeps pushing.

Why Illinois Will Win

Yeah, it was an aberration.

Michigan State took its energy and shooting to another level in the win over Illinois on Tuesday. The Illini are back home and should be fine as long as the defense is able to crank up the intensity again.

The loss to the Spartans is fresh, but a few days before that the Illini throttled a dangerous Minnesota team on the road. This is too strong an offense to struggle against a Nebraska team that doesn’t shoot well enough, can’t hit free throws, and makes way too many mistakes.

What’s Going To Happen

Illinois is having a few problems with its consistency. It’s a good enough team to beat anyone in the country on the right day, but it wasn’t great against Northwestern, and then rocked Minnesota. It was tremendous against Wisconsin, and lost to Michigan State.

It’s going to be just fine – even with star Ayon Dosunmu out – as it follows up a bad performance with a very, very good one.

Nebraska vs Illinois Prediction, Line

Illinois 78, Nebraska 64

Line: Illinois -16.5, o/u: 145.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

