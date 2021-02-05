Nebraska Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.
Nebraska Football Schedule 2021
Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below
– 2021 Big Ten Football Schedule
Aug. 28 Illinois (in Dublin, Ireland)
Sept. 4 OPEN DATE
Sept. 11 Buffalo
Sept. 18 at Oklahoma
Sept. 25 at Michigan State
Oct. 2 Northwestern
Oct. 9 Michigan
Oct. 16 at Minnesota
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 Purdue
Nov. 6 Ohio State
Nov. 13 SE Louisiana
Nov. 20 at Wisconsin
Nov. 26 Iowa
Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)
Games vs. The East: Michigan, at Michigan State, Ohio State
Missed Teams From The East: Indiana, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers
Nebraska Cornhuskers Football Schedule Analysis: COMING
Nebraska Cornhuskers Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: COMING
Nebraska Cornhuskers Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: COMING