Nebraska Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

Nebraska Football Schedule 2021

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

– 2021 Big Ten Football Schedule

Aug. 28 Illinois (in Dublin, Ireland)

Sept. 4 OPEN DATE

Sept. 11 Buffalo

Sept. 18 at Oklahoma

Sept. 25 at Michigan State

Oct. 2 Northwestern

Oct. 9 Michigan

Oct. 16 at Minnesota

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Purdue

Nov. 6 Ohio State

Nov. 13 SE Louisiana

Nov. 20 at Wisconsin

Nov. 26 Iowa

Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)

Games vs. The East: Michigan, at Michigan State, Ohio State

Missed Teams From The East: Indiana, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers

