NC State vs Virginia College Basketball Game Preview

NC State Wolfpack vs Virginia Cavaliers prediction and college basketball game preview.
NC State vs Virginia Broadcast
Date: Wednesday, February 24
Game Time: 6:30 ET
Venue: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA
Network: ACC Network
NC State (10-9) vs Virginia (15-5) Game Preview
Why NC State Will Win
The Wolfpack are surging just when they desperately need to.
They had to go on the road against Pitt and Wake Forest, they shot the lights out hitting well over half of their shots combined in the two victory, and now they have a shot to pull off something big to really show how much they’re surging.
They’re forcing a ton of mistakes, they’re doing good job at not screwing up, and again, they’re making everything. And on the flip side …
Why Virginia Will Win
Virginia has lost two straight on the road and now it’s back at home where it still hasn’t dropped a game.
What was the problem against Florida State and Duke? The Cavaliers are making their shots, they haven’t been bad from there, but …
The defense has had big problems.
Uncharacteristically, they allowed FSU to shoot the lights out, and Duke couldn’t seem to miss on the inside and on the move. So what is any of this a positive? For this program, it’s fixable.
Virginia has to be stronger on the boards – especially on the defensive side – and they need to dominate on the offensive side against an NC State team that’s awful on the defensive boards.
What’s Going To Happen
NC State has the makeup to pull it off. To beat Virginia this year, you have to hit half of your shots from the field, and NC State can certainly do that.
You have to be able to limit your turnovers, and NC State can do that, too. However, NC State was fine shooting and only turned it over 11 times in the first game against the Cavaliers and lost by seven.
Virginia will stop the slide here and look the part again.
NC State vs Virginia Prediction, Line
Virginia 67, NC State 60
Line: Virginia -11.5, o/u: 125.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 3
