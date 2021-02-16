NC State vs Pitt Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

NC State Wolfpack vs Pitt Panthers prediction and college basketball game preview.

NC State vs Pitt Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 17

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Peterson Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: ACC Network

NC State (8-9) vs Pitt (9-7) Game Preview

Why NC State Will Win

Pitt is shooting well and it’s still losing.

The Panthers were tremendous from the field against Georgia Tech and dropped it 71-65, and that’s because they kept fouling, and the Yellow Jackets kept making their chances.

NC State has a ton of flaws and issues, but it’s great at forcing mistakes, it’s decent from the field hitting 43% or better in the last eight games, and …

Why Pitt Will Win

The Wolfpack really can’t hit from three lately.

It doesn’t take a ton of threes and it doesn’t make them when they try, failing to hit 30% of more three of the last five games. The Panthers need NC State to keep missing so they can take advantage their huge advantage on the boards.

Pitt should win the rebounding margin by at least 8, with enough of them on the offensive side to matter.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s desperation time for both teams with Pitt losing five of its last six and NC State dropping four of its last five and seven of its last nine.

Neither team will hit a meaningful free throw, and there will be long droughts without enough scoring runs, but again, the misses are going to matter for Pitt. The Panthers will be far better on the boards with just enough to make a difference.

NC State vs Pitt Prediction, Line

Pitt 71, NC State 66

Pitt -4, o/u: 143.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

