Navy Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

By CollegeFootballNews.com | February 18, 2021 12:18 pm

Navy Midshipmen 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what American Athletic Conference teams they miss.

Navy Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 AAC Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Marshall

Sept. 11 Air Force

Sept. 18 OPEN DATE

Sept. 25 at Houston

Oct. 2 UCF

Oct. 9 SMU

Oct. 14 at Memphis

Oct. 23 Cincinnati

Oct. 29 at Tulsa

Nov. 6 at Notre Dame

Nov. 13 OPEN DATE

Nov. 20 East Carolina

Nov. 27 at Temple

Dec. 4 OPEN DATE

Dec. 11 Army (in East Rutherford)

Navy Midshipmen Football Schedule Analysis: COMING

American Athletic Conference Teams Missed: Tulane, USF