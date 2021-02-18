Navy Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Navy Midshipmen 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what American Athletic Conference teams they miss.
Navy Football Schedule 2021
Sept. 4 Marshall
Sept. 11 Air Force
Sept. 18 OPEN DATE
Sept. 25 at Houston
Oct. 2 UCF
Oct. 9 SMU
Oct. 14 at Memphis
Oct. 23 Cincinnati
Oct. 29 at Tulsa
Nov. 6 at Notre Dame
Nov. 13 OPEN DATE
Nov. 20 East Carolina
Nov. 27 at Temple
Dec. 4 OPEN DATE
Dec. 11 Army (in East Rutherford)
Navy Midshipmen Football Schedule Analysis: COMING
American Athletic Conference Teams Missed: Tulane, USF