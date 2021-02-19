Missouri vs South Carolina Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Missouri vs South Carolina prediction and college basketball game preview.

Missouri vs South Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Missouri (13-6) vs South Carolina (5-10) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Missouri Will Win

Mizzou is facing a team as cold as it is.

South Carolina has lost four straight after the strong win on the road against Florida, and there’s no real reason for it other than the defense is having a nightmare of a time stopping anyone from scoring.

The Gamecocks just don’t come up with defensive rebounds and allow way too many second chance points. They’re not making enough free throws to make up for their lack of scoring punch – get to 75 on them and it’s a done deal.

There are way too many turnovers and mistakes leading to way too many easy baskets, and …

Why South Carolina Will Win

There are a whole lot of takeaways with an aggressive defense that’s maddeningly frustrating.

USC can’t seem to hit the defensive boards when needed, but it’s outstanding and jumping all over the offensive glass. It’s one of the worst teams in the country in scoring defenses, and yet it comes up with a whole ton of steals.

That defensive pressure has to keep Mizzou on its slide – the team lost its mojo.

The Tigers never did anything at the highest of levels, but they still managed to win. Now the defense has gone bye-bye without the takeaways and forced mistakes to bail the offense out of dry spells.

Worst of all are the fouls – they’re getting hammered for everything, and they’re getting destroyed on the free throw line. However …

What’s Going To Happen

South Carolina isn’t a good free throw shooting team.

It nailed almost everything in the blowout loss to Tennessee, but that was an aberration. In Mizzou’s last three losses the teams combined to make well over 80% from the line. South Carolina isn’t going to do that.

It’ll be another struggle for the Tigers, but their offense will finally perk up against the bad Gamecock D.

Missouri vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

Missouri 82, South Carolina 77

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

5: A 3rd and 2nd for an NFL starting QB

1: $33.4 million in dead cap money