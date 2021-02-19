Missouri vs South Carolina Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Missouri vs South Carolina prediction and college basketball game preview.
Missouri vs South Carolina Broadcast
Date: Saturday, February 20
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Venue: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
Network: ESPN2
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Missouri (13-6) vs South Carolina (5-10) Game Preview
For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM
Why Missouri Will Win
Mizzou is facing a team as cold as it is.
South Carolina has lost four straight after the strong win on the road against Florida, and there’s no real reason for it other than the defense is having a nightmare of a time stopping anyone from scoring.
The Gamecocks just don’t come up with defensive rebounds and allow way too many second chance points. They’re not making enough free throws to make up for their lack of scoring punch – get to 75 on them and it’s a done deal.
There are way too many turnovers and mistakes leading to way too many easy baskets, and …
Why South Carolina Will Win
There are a whole lot of takeaways with an aggressive defense that’s maddeningly frustrating.
USC can’t seem to hit the defensive boards when needed, but it’s outstanding and jumping all over the offensive glass. It’s one of the worst teams in the country in scoring defenses, and yet it comes up with a whole ton of steals.
That defensive pressure has to keep Mizzou on its slide – the team lost its mojo.
The Tigers never did anything at the highest of levels, but they still managed to win. Now the defense has gone bye-bye without the takeaways and forced mistakes to bail the offense out of dry spells.
Worst of all are the fouls – they’re getting hammered for everything, and they’re getting destroyed on the free throw line. However …
What’s Going To Happen
South Carolina isn’t a good free throw shooting team.
It nailed almost everything in the blowout loss to Tennessee, but that was an aberration. In Mizzou’s last three losses the teams combined to make well over 80% from the line. South Carolina isn’t going to do that.
It’ll be another struggle for the Tigers, but their offense will finally perk up against the bad Gamecock D.
Missouri vs South Carolina Prediction, Line
Missouri 82, South Carolina 77
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Rating: 3
5: A 3rd and 2nd for an NFL starting QB
1: $33.4 million in dead cap money