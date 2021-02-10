Missouri vs Ole Miss Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Missouri Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels prediction and college basketball game preview.

Missouri vs Ole Miss Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 10

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, MS

Network: SEC Network

Missouri (13-3) vs Ole Miss (10-8) Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

This team is about as tough as it gets in tight games.

It doesn’t do anything with ease, it doesn’t shoot consistently well, and the defense is nothing better except on decent three-point shooting teams. It has managed to win six of the last seven games with timely plays strong rebounding, and by not making a whole ton of mistakes.

This isn’t a high-octane Ole Miss offense. It doesn’t make a ton of threes, it can’t guard well against anyone who can hit from the outside, and …

Why Ole Miss Will Win

The Rebels have started playing well over the last few games. They’ve been on the road for three of the last four games and are finally back at home where they’ve been okay since mid-January.

Again, Missouri doesn’t do anything easily. Every game is a fight lately, and now it’s about to deal with the Ole Miss defense that forces a ton of turnovers. Yeah, the Rebels don’t do well against teams that can shoot from the outside, but the Tigers only hit from 30% on the outside. So …

What’s Going To Happen

Expect a relatively low scoring game with Ole Miss having several shots to take over the game late. But it’s Missouri. That means it’ll be a fight, but the Tigers will clamp down when they have to in the final moments to get out alive.

Missouri vs Ole Miss Prediction, Line

Missouri 68, Ole Miss 64

Ole Miss -1.5, o/u: 133

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

