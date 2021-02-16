Missouri vs Georgia Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Missouri Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Missouri vs Georgia Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 16

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Stageman Coliseum, Athens, GA

Network: SEC Network

Missouri (13-5) vs Georgia (12-8) Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

Georgia is struggling a bit.

Just when it seemed like it was about to go on a roll with a three game winning streak, the defense went bye-bye on the road against Tennessee and Alabama. The Dawgs couldn’t keep either team from scoring, they got bombed on from three for the first time in weeks, and the O couldn’t keep up.

However …

Why Georgia Will Win

Missouri is struggling a bit.

Just when it seemed like it was about to go on a roll with a three game winning streak, the defense went bye-bye against Ole Miss and Arkansas. The Tigers couldn’t keep either team from scoring, and while they didn’t get bombed on from three, they couldn’t get a rebound against the Rebels and couldn’t come up with an overtime stop against the Hogs.

What’s Going To Happen

Missouri is usually good at finding ways to win, but it hasn’t done that over the last few games. It’s not doing anything particularly wrong, but it doesn’t do anything at a high enough level to rely on, and sometimes it’s not going to get the win.

However, it’s going to win on the boards with enough second chance points to make this close. Even so, Georgia is back at home, Missouri has been just okay on the road, and in a tight game it’ll come down free throws late. The Dawgs are far better on the line.

Missouri vs Georgia Prediction, Line

Georgia 74, Missouri 70

Missouri -3, o/u: 151.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

