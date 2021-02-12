Missouri vs Arkansas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Missouri Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks prediction and college basketball game preview.

Missouri vs Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Network: ESPN2

Missouri (13-4) vs Arkansas (15-5) Game Preview

Why Arkansas Will Win

The Hogs have gone on a run.

They struggled after a 9-0 start including an 81-68 uggo at home against Missouri, but they’ve bounced back over the last few weeks winning five of their last six – and going 5-0 on the run in SEC play – by being to from the field and monstrous on the boards.

The O has been doing just five from three, and when it didn’t do much form the outside against Mississippi State, it made everything from the free throw line.

They were massively outrebounded in the first meeting 46-32, but that was an aberration – those were the most boards given up by Arkansas all year, and Mizzou isn’t normally that amazing on the glass.

Why Missouri Will Win

Missouri is great at making teams play its style, and it starts by guarding well from three and forcing just enough mistakes to overcome the faults.

It continues to be a maddening Tiger team. It found a way to get by Alabama and got enough defense to get by in a slew of SEC road games, and then everything went wrong a few days ago in a blowout loss to Ole Miss.

Teams are shooting well on this D, but the Tigers always seem to find the right plays at the right times down the stretch. But the biggest factor seems to be …

What’s Going To Happen

Missouri likes being at home.

It got rocked by Tennessee back in late 2020, but it’s 8-0 in the other games in Columbia, and Arkansas 2-4 in its last six games on the road.

After the clunker Mizzou came up with against the Rebels, expect the defense to be back after giving up way too many easy shots. Arkansas will want to get moving, but the Tigers will slow it all down – to a point.

Expect a fun, high-scoring game.

Missouri vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Missouri 80, Arkansas 77

Must See Rating: 3.5

