Missouri State vs Western Illinois Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Missouri State Bears vs Western Illinois Leathernecks prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Missouri State vs Western Illinois Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hanson Field, Macomb, IL

Network: ESPN+

Missouri State (0-0) vs Western Illinois (0-0) Game Preview

Why Missouri State Will Win

It’s the fourth game under Bobby Petrino, whose team went out and got whacked 48-0 by Oklahoma and lost twice to Central Arkansas in entertaining battles in the fall of 2020.

The experience from those three games will matter.

QB Jaden Johnson didn’t throw a touchdown pass, but he has a good all-around running back in Kevon Latulas to take the pressure off, and Damoriea Vick is a potential star if the passing attack can open up a bit. The experience is there for the O line, but …

Why Western Illinois Will Win

Missouri State still has to prove it can get enough out of the offensive front to be a whole lot stronger.

It should be okay in pass protection, but the running game is going to be a massive concern and question mark early on. Western Illinois has even more work to do after a horrible 2019 and without the experience Missouri State was able to get in 2020, but it has a veteran quarterback in Connor Sampson and a few receivers who can get deep.

What’s Going To Happen

Can we please get a repeat of the three-overtime thriller – a 37-31 Missouri State win – back in 2019?

The loser of this isn’t guaranteed to finish last in the Missouri Valley, but this is one of those game that both reworking and rebounding programs need to have considering what’s next on the respective schedules.

Western Illinois will show enough improvement at home to provide some hope going forward, but Petrino’s team will come up with a big more pop on offense.

Missouri State vs Western Illinois Prediction, Line

Missouri State 30, Western Illinois 21

Line: Missouri State -6, o/u: 49.5

Must See Rating: 2

