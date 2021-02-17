Minnesota vs Indiana Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Indiana Hoosiers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Minnesota vs Indiana Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 17

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Network: BTN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Minnesota (13-8) vs Indiana (11-9) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Minnesota Will Win

Here come the threes.

Minnesota has an interesting mix of things happening with a whole lot of threes leading to a whole lot of rebounds leading to a whole lot of free throws.

Get the Gophers to the line, and they hammer away with a Big Ten-most made free throws, and Indiana will be more than happy to oblige with a ton of fouls. However …

Why Indiana Will Win

Minnesota might shoot a ton of threes, but it’s also the worst in the Big Ten at making them.

Indiana doesn’t rebound like the Gophers do, but it hasn’t been bad at holding its own on the glass over the last few games.

The Hoosiers don’t do much of anything at a high level, but they’re better on the free throw line than the Gophers are and they’ve been strong lately at stopping the three.

Be careful of the fouls, get on the offensive boards, and keep the Minnesota offense from generating that extra pass to get the easy baskets. And …

What’s Going To Happen

Expect Minnesota to keep struggling on the road.

The Gophers have the right mix of positives to beat a mediocre IU team, but they’re 0-7 on the road this season and 13-1 at home. More than that, they’re just flat away from Williams Arena – they’re getting whacked badly because all of those missed threes are a problem.

They haven’t hit 30% on three in nine of their last 11 games. Indiana will do enough on the boards to make those misses matter.

Minnesota vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Indiana 75, Minnesota 70

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Indiana -4.5, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Too warm

1: Too cold