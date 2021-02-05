Minnesota Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Minnesota Golden Gophers football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

Minnesota Football Schedule 2021

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

– 2021 Big Ten Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Ohio State

Sept. 11 Miami University

Sept. 18 at Colorado

Sept. 25 Bowling Green

Oct. 2 at Purdue

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 Nebraska

Oct. 23 Maryland

Oct. 30 at Northwestern

Nov. 6 Illinois

Nov. 13 at Iowa

Nov. 20 at Indiana

Nov. 27 Wisconsin

Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)

Games vs. The West: at Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State

Missed Teams From The East: Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers

