Minnesota Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Minnesota Golden Gophers football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.
Minnesota Football Schedule 2021
Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below
– 2021 Big Ten Football Schedule
Sept. 4 Ohio State
Sept. 11 Miami University
Sept. 18 at Colorado
Sept. 25 Bowling Green
Oct. 2 at Purdue
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 Nebraska
Oct. 23 Maryland
Oct. 30 at Northwestern
Nov. 6 Illinois
Nov. 13 at Iowa
Nov. 20 at Indiana
Nov. 27 Wisconsin
Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)
Games vs. The West: at Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State
Missed Teams From The East: Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers
