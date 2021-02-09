Middle Tennessee Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.

Middle Tennessee Football Schedule 2021

Sept. 4 Monmouth

Sept. 11 at Virginia Tech

Sept. 18 at UTSA

Sept. 25 at Charlotte

Oct. 2 Marshall

Oct. 9 at Liberty

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at UConn

Oct. 30 Southern Miss

Nov. 6 at WKU

Nov. 13 FIU

Nov. 20 Old Dominion

Nov. 27 at Florida Atlantic

Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship

Games vs. The West: Southern Miss, at UTSA

Missed Teams From The West: Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, UAB, UTEP

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Football Schedule Analysis: It’s a rough run after getting a warm-up against Monmouth with three straight road games and four in a five-week run.

Making it even worse is that the home game is against Marshall. Making it even worse than that is that two of the road games are at Virginia Tech and Liberty. Making it even worse than that is that after a week off, there’s a trip to UConn, meaning it’s a run of five road games in six dates.

However, three of the following four games are at home. The problem, though, is the road game is at WKU and the regular season finale is at Florida Atlantic – uh oh.