Middle Tennessee Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.
Middle Tennessee Football Schedule 2021
Sept. 4 Monmouth
Sept. 11 at Virginia Tech
Sept. 18 at UTSA
Sept. 25 at Charlotte
Oct. 2 Marshall
Oct. 9 at Liberty
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 at UConn
Oct. 30 Southern Miss
Nov. 6 at WKU
Nov. 13 FIU
Nov. 20 Old Dominion
Nov. 27 at Florida Atlantic
Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship
Games vs. The West: Southern Miss, at UTSA
Missed Teams From The West: Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, UAB, UTEP
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Football Schedule Analysis: It’s a rough run after getting a warm-up against Monmouth with three straight road games and four in a five-week run.
Making it even worse is that the home game is against Marshall. Making it even worse than that is that two of the road games are at Virginia Tech and Liberty. Making it even worse than that is that after a week off, there’s a trip to UConn, meaning it’s a run of five road games in six dates.
However, three of the following four games are at home. The problem, though, is the road game is at WKU and the regular season finale is at Florida Atlantic – uh oh.