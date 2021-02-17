Michigan Wolverines vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Michigan vs Rutgers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Michigan vs Rutgers Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 18

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Network: FS1

Michigan (14-1) vs Rutgers (12-7) Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

How can Rutgers stop the machine?

The Scarlet Knights are shooting well enough to at least keep pressing. They might not be doing much from three, but they’re able to get to the rim, they’re not awful on the offensive glass, and they’re good at generating easy points with the defense.

Rutgers comes up with a whole lot of steals, they’re great at pressuring the ball with an active style, and Michigan doesn’t. For all of the good things the Wolverines do, they don’t force a bunch of mistakes.

Why Michigan Will Win

Rutgers doesn’t score enough.

It’s able to hit from the field, and it’s able to hover around 72 points per game, but it doesn’t take advantage of its chances on the free throw line and it’s not nearly good enough from three.

Michigan needed a half to get back on track, and then it pulled away from Wisconsin with the offense blowing up with a terrific run.

No, the defense doesn’t come up with steals, but it’s aggressive and it’s able to come away with rebounds off the misses.

No, the offense doesn’t shoot a ton from three, but it makes them when it takes them. And …

What’s Going To Happen

Rutgers isn’t going to be effective enough from the field. It hasn’t hit 30% from three in four of the last five games and it’s not going to get the easy points like it normally does.

It’s the first home game for the Wolverines since January 19th, and they’ll play like it.

Michigan vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Michigan 74, Rutgers 60

Michigan -10, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3.5

