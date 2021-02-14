Michigan vs Wisconsin Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Michigan Wolverines vs Wisconsin Badgers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Michigan vs Wisconsin Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 14

Game Time: 12:00. ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

Network: CBS

Michigan (13-1) vs Wisconsin (15-6) Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

Fresh legs won’t be a problem.

The Wolverines have been off for over three weeks, but can the offense stay as hot as it was before the layoff?

They had one clunker of a shooting game against Minnesota and were magnificent against everyone else, including Wisconsin in a 77-54 win back in mid-January. They were great from the outside – they hit 40% or more from three in three of their last four games – before the break.

Again, they were great against the Badgers hitting a season-high 56% from three.

Wisconsin has struggled with its consistency, the defense hasn’t been strong enough – forget it when it allows 45% or more from the field – and the Wolverines hit 50% from the field, but …

Why Wisconsin Will Win

How sharp will Michigan be?

Wisconsin might not be desperate, but it’s not going to be all that far off after losing three of its last five games. However, this seems to be one of those teams that’s able to overcome clunkers with something great.

It managed to go win-loss-win-loss-win-loss and, if you care about patterns and adjustments, it’s due for a win, especially being at home for just the second time since January 23rd.

For all of the issues, Wisconsin still has the best defense in the Big Ten, it doesn’t normally enough a whole lot of mistakes, and when it’s hitting from the outside, it wins. However …

What’s Going To Happen

The team that’s No. 1 in the nation in turnovers has turned it over a lot lately – for the Badgers.

It doesn’t seem like it’s a ton, but double-digit turnovers are cause for alarm, and they’ve given it up ten or more times in each of the last four games after doing that just four times in the previous 17.

One of those games was against Michigan.

It might be the first game back for the Wolverines, and this isn’t the team you want to tune-up against, but the scoring punch will be there in the second half to get back on track.

Michigan vs Wisconsin Prediction, Line

Michigan 70, Wisconsin 66

Michigan -1, o/u: 132.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

