Michigan vs Ohio State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes prediction and college basketball game preview.

Michigan vs Ohio State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 21

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

Network: CBS

Michigan (15-1) vs Ohio State (18-4) Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

It took a half and then Michigan was all back full.

It struggled after a long layoff with a bad first half against Wisconsin, and then the machine turned back on in a dominant run for a fantastic win. The offense wasn’t quite there yet, but it was good enough in a 71-64 win over Rutgers.

Call those the warm-ups for this.

The Wolverines haven’t missed a beat from three, they’re still moving the ball around well, and the defense from three has improved over the second half of the season – no one has hit 40% from three in any of the last eight games and only two teams hit the 30% mark.

Ohio State doesn’t have to hit from three to win, but it’s certainly a massive part of its game, hitting ten or more from the outside in three of the last four games. Michigan has the talent to slow that down.

Why Ohio State Will Win

The Buckeyes are rolling like Michigan was before its several week break.

The defense has been hit-or-miss, but the offense has been unstoppable. It’s getting to the basket more, it’s been sharper from three, and it’s more consistent from the field over the second half of the season.

The Buckeyes made half of their shots once in the first 11 games, and have done it six times over the last 11 and have only been below 45% once.

Michigan’s defense might be terrific, but it doesn’t force mistakes and won’t do enough against the Buckeye backcourt to trigger easy points.

What’s Going To Happen

Give the Wolverines a little more time before they’re fully back to normal.

Ohio State’s defense will have problems standing up to a few big Michigan haymakers, but it’ll be steadier throughout the full 40 minutes, won’t buckle under the late pressure, and they’re going to make the free throws That Team Up North won’t.

Michigan vs Ohio State Prediction, Line

Ohio State 75, Michigan 72

Ohio State -1.5, o/u: 148.8

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

