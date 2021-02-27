Michigan vs Indiana College Basketball Game Preview

Michigan Wolverines vs Indiana Hoosiers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Michigan vs Indiana Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Network: FOX

Michigan (17-1) vs Indiana (12-11) Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

If you want the working definition of a sports team leaking oil, welcome to the Indiana Hoosiers.

They were struggling throughout the middle of the Big Ten season with no consistency and too many moments when they teased fans that they were on the verge of being okay, and then came the last four games. They rolled Minnesota, but they lost three of the four including a disastrous performance against Rutgers.

Michigan is playing like the best team in college basketball. It’s hitting everything from the field, it’s air-tight when it comes to giving away mistakes and letting teams get in games, and it’s been able to push through a long break to get back up to speed in a hurry.

Why Indiana Will Win

As bad as this might seem as a positive, there are no expectations whatsoever.

Indiana has crashed so hard over the last few games, and Michigan is playing so well, there’s no one will be predicting much of anything out of a team that’s supposed to get blasted.

What is it doing right? It might not be consistent, but it hasn’t been horrible from three, the team comes up with a ton of assists, and it’s doing a great job of getting to the free throw line, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Indiana has inconsistency and issues on the free throw line, too – it takes them, it just doesn’t make enough of them. Against Michigan, IU has to make everything.

That’s the frustrating thing about these Hoosiers. There’s just enough there to scramble and be competitive like it was in an overtime loss to Illinois and a win over Iowa, but everything has to be perfect to beat a Michigan team that’s rolling. That’s not going to happen.

Michigan vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Michigan 78, Indiana 65

Line: Michigan -8, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

