Michigan vs Indiana College Basketball Game Preview

Michigan Wolverines vs Indiana Hoosiers prediction and college basketball game preview.
Michigan vs Indiana Broadcast
Date: Saturday, February 27
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN
Network: FOX
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Michigan (17-1) vs Indiana (12-11) Game Preview
For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM
Why Michigan Will Win
If you want the working definition of a sports team leaking oil, welcome to the Indiana Hoosiers.
They were struggling throughout the middle of the Big Ten season with no consistency and too many moments when they teased fans that they were on the verge of being okay, and then came the last four games. They rolled Minnesota, but they lost three of the four including a disastrous performance against Rutgers.
Michigan is playing like the best team in college basketball. It’s hitting everything from the field, it’s air-tight when it comes to giving away mistakes and letting teams get in games, and it’s been able to push through a long break to get back up to speed in a hurry.
Why Indiana Will Win
As bad as this might seem as a positive, there are no expectations whatsoever.
Indiana has crashed so hard over the last few games, and Michigan is playing so well, there’s no one will be predicting much of anything out of a team that’s supposed to get blasted.
What is it doing right? It might not be consistent, but it hasn’t been horrible from three, the team comes up with a ton of assists, and it’s doing a great job of getting to the free throw line, but …
What’s Going To Happen
Indiana has inconsistency and issues on the free throw line, too – it takes them, it just doesn’t make enough of them. Against Michigan, IU has to make everything.
That’s the frustrating thing about these Hoosiers. There’s just enough there to scramble and be competitive like it was in an overtime loss to Illinois and a win over Iowa, but everything has to be perfect to beat a Michigan team that’s rolling. That’s not going to happen.
Michigan vs Indiana Prediction, Line
Michigan 78, Indiana 65
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Rating: 3
5: Above freezing temperatures
1: People doing Zoom calls from Florida, Cabo, etc.