Michigan State vs Purdue Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Michigan State Spartans vs Purdue Boilermakers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Michigan State vs Purdue Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 16

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Network: ESPN

Michigan State (10-8) vs Purdue (13-8) Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

The Spartans almost got the Spartans the first time around back in early January.

It was a low-scoring fight of a 55-54 game with the Spartan D clamping down on the outside allowing Purdue to hit just 3-of-24 threes.

For all of MSU’s problems, it’s been able to battle well – it had problems with Iowa over the last few games – it’s moving the ball around well, it’s getting enough rebounds to be okay, and it should be able to bother a Purdue team that doesn’t force mistakes and is way too inconsistent from the field.

However …

Why Purdue Will Win

Michigan State’s defense doesn’t do a thing to take the ball away. That’s a huge problem considering the shooters aren’t there from the outside and there isn’t any consistent scoring punch to rely on.

Yeah, the Spartans are decent at coming up with rebounds, but Purdue is far better at coming up with the big ones – and more of them. It’ll be able to clean up its own mistakes a bit better while showing just enough scoring punch to pull away.

The Boilermakers aren’t going to hit just 13% from three like it did the first time.

What’s Going To Happen

This is a painfully inconsistent Purdue team that just can’t go on a run over the last few weeks.

Actually, this is a painfully consistent Purdue team in one way – it has gone win-loss-win-loss-win-loss over the last six. It’s been able to adapt and adjust, and the schedule has a little bit to do with it.

Purdue takes this tough home game be being nastier on the boards.

Michigan State vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Purdue 65, Michigan State 60

Purdue -6, o/u: 134.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

