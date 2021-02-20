Michigan State vs Indiana Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Michigan State Spartans vs Indiana Hoosiers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Michigan State vs Indiana Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Network: ESPN

Michigan State (10-9) vs Indiana (12-9) Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

What’s Michigan State doing right in this ugly run of six losses in eight games?

It’s moving the ball around extremely well as one of the best passing teams in the conference. There’s not a whole lot of creativity or easy points happening, but the assists are there and there aren’t a whole ton of turnovers.

It has to be a nearly perfect formula at this point – few mistakes, good shooting from three, and the other team has to be off. Four of the last five teams MSU has faced failed to hit 30% from three.

Why Indiana Will Win

Michigan State isn’t scoring.

It’s struggling with its consistency from the field, the three aren’t falling, and it’s losing even when the shots are going down because it can’t keep up with the better teams.

IU hasn’t exactly been lights out, but it’s coming off a brilliant shooting win over Minnesota, the defense hasn’t been all that bad lately, and it’s been moving the ball around as well as anyone. Make this a shooting battle and IU wins without a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Michigan State keep the score in the 60s and somehow come through in the final moments? It’ll outrebound the Hoosiers, but it won’t come up with enough clutch shots after a late IU run.

This won’t be anything pretty, but the Hoosiers will take it after pulling away in the final moments on the free throw line.

Michigan State vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Indiana 71, Michigan State 65

Indiana -5.5, o/u: 134.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

