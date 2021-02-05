Michigan State Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Michigan State Spartans football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

Michigan State Football Schedule 2021

Full Michigan State schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

– 2021 Big Ten Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Northwestern

Sept. 11 Youngstown State

Sept. 18 at Miami

Sept. 25 Nebraska

Oct. 2 WKU

Oct. 9 at Rutgers

Oct. 16 at Indiana

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Michigan

Nov. 6 at Purdue

Nov. 13 Maryland

Nov. 20 at Ohio State

Nov. 27 Penn State

Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)

Games vs. The West: Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Purdue

Missed Teams From The West: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin

