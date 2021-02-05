Michigan State Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Michigan State Spartans football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.
Michigan State Football Schedule 2021
Michigan State schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios
– 2021 Big Ten Football Schedule
Sept. 4 at Northwestern
Sept. 11 Youngstown State
Sept. 18 at Miami
Sept. 25 Nebraska
Oct. 2 WKU
Oct. 9 at Rutgers
Oct. 16 at Indiana
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 Michigan
Nov. 6 at Purdue
Nov. 13 Maryland
Nov. 20 at Ohio State
Nov. 27 Penn State
Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)
Games vs. The West: Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Purdue
Missed Teams From The West: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin
