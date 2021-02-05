Michigan Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Michigan Wolverines football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

Michigan Football Schedule 2021

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

– 2021 Big Ten Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Western Michigan

Sept. 11 Washington

Sept. 18 Northern Illinois

Sept. 25 Rutgers

Oct. 2 at Wisconsin

Oct. 9 at Nebraska

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 Northwestern

Oct. 30 at Michigan State

Nov. 6 Indiana

Nov. 13 at Penn State

Nov. 20 at Maryland

Nov. 27 Ohio State

Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)

Games vs. The West: at Nebraska, Northwestern, at Wisconsin

Missed Teams From The West: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue

Michigan Wolverines Football Schedule Analysis: The Wolverines will get one giant test against Washington early on, but the first month isn’t bad if they can pull that off.

It gets fun in a hurry with the run against the West, suffering the bad luck of playing both Wisconsin and Northwestern, and needing to go on the road to face Nebraska.

The Ohio State game is at home, but the dates with Michigan State and Penn State are on the road as part of a run of three away dates in four weeks.

Michigan Wolverines Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: Michigan beats Washington and has no issues with the rest of September, including the Big Ten opener against Rutgers. If everything works perfectly, they survive the trip to Wisconsin and beat Wisconsin to stay perfect going into the off week.

Realistically, the start to the second half isn’t all that bad. With a win over Michigan State, the Wolverines are 9-0 going into the date with Penn State. At the very least, they’re 10-1 going into the showdown against Ohio State in Ann Arbor.

Michigan Wolverines Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: Michigan loses to Washington, loses to Wisconsin in Madison, and even worse, loses to Nebraska in Lincoln. Just when it seems like things couldn’t be any rougher for Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines lose again to Michigan State, drop the date at Penn State, and of course, get obliterated by Ohio State.