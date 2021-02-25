Miami University vs Western Michigan College Basketball Game Preview

Miami University RedHawks vs Western Michigan Broncos prediction and college basketball game preview.

Miami vs Western Michigan Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: University Arena, Kalamazoo, MI

Network: ESPN+

Miami (10-9) vs Western Michigan (4-13) Game Preview

Why Miami University Will Win

Western Michigan’s offense has come to a dead stop, and that includes a 65-56 loss to Miami less than a month ago.

The outside shooting isn’t all that bad, but rebounding has been a struggle – especially on the offensive glass – and there’s simply no scoring punch. How bad has it been? The Broncos haven’t hit 70 in ten of their last 11 games.

On the opposite end is Miami, who might not put up a ton of points, but it it’s great from the field outstanding from three, and it doesn’t turn the ball over.

Western Michigan’s defense doesn’t force any mistakes – it’s not going to be able to manufacture easy points.

Why Western Michigan Will Win

So what do the Broncos do right?

They’re able to keep most games relatively low-scoring and within range. They’re great at clamping down on the outside shooters and for all of their rebounding problems overall, they’re not totally miserable at times on the defensive glass.

It really is all about shooting well and somehow getting to the rim. Of the four wins, three came when the team hit 48% or better from the field, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Western Michigan has only made 48% or more of its shots four times.

However, the Miami defense isn’t anything special – it has allowed four of the last give times it played to shoot 49% or better – and it has to play its fourth straight road game and sixth in its last seven dates. Western Michigan went on a brutally long run of road games, but coming back home didn’t matter in a loss to Kent State.

In an early game, Miami will be just a little bit sharper.

Miami vs Western Michigan Prediction, Line

Miami University 67, Western Michigan 63

Line: Miami University -5, o/u: 135

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

