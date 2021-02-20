Mercer vs Wofford Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Mercer Bears vs Wofford Terriers prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Mercer vs Wofford Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Gibbs Stadium, Spartanburg, SC

Network: ESPN+

Mercer (0-0) vs Wofford (0-0) Game Preview

Why Mercer Will Win

For what it’s worth, Mercer isn’t starting from scratch.

Wofford might have the talent to win the SoCon, but Mercer is coming into this with more game experience after playing three games this fall. The Bears might have lost all three games, but they battled well against Jacksonville State and Abilene Christian, and lost 49-3 to Army.

The pass rush was a positive, and a few playmakers now return with Deondre Johnson an all-around quick option who needs the ball in his hands, and with 233-pound Tyray Devezin – who was strong in the meeting with Wofford a few years ago – adding the thump. Coastal Carolina QB Fred Payton adds a new option to the mix, but Harrison Frost is a veteran.

However …

Why Wofford Will Win

Wofford gets back the talent.

The lines are going to be stronger, the offensive line should be fine right out of the gate, and the devastating running attack should be okay despite the long layoff.

It might have been two years ago, but the Terriers won 41-7 back in 2019 when the ground game went off for almost 400 yards with six players running for 40 yards or more. A new starting quarterback has to step up in place of Joe Newman, but Peyton Derrick has a little bit of experience in a deep group of options, and again, the lines should take over.

What’s Going To Happen

Wofford will go Wofford.

The option attack will control the clock, the defensive line will hold up well enough against the Mercer ground game, and it’ll be business as usual to open up the SoCon season.

Mercer vs Wofford Prediction, Line

Wofford 44, Mercer 16

Line: Wofford -16, o/u: 55.5

Must See Rating: 2

