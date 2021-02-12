McNeese State vs Tarleton State Prediction, Game Preview, FCS Spring Football

McNeese State Cowboys vs Tarleton State Texans prediction and FCS Spring Football game preview.

McNeese State vs Tarleton State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Stephenville, TX

Network: FOX Sports Southwest

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

McNeese State (0-0) vs Tarleton State (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why McNeese State Will Win

It’s a new era of Cowboy football with former UTSA head man Frank Wilson finally getting a chance to coach up his team. He’s had a full year to get his team together and figure out what he has, and he’s been able to push the transfer portal and recruiting world to bulk up a team that was supposed to be good last year.

Once again, this should be a team based on a good, sound run defense and an efficient passing attack. In this weird spring season and with everything changing and crazy, it helps to have back a veteran quarterback in Cody Orgeron – yup, he’s Ed’s son – along with Elijah Mack ready to handle more of the rushing work.

Why Tarleton State Will Win

Welcome to the FCS world, Tarleton State.

The D-II powerhouse that rolled through the 2019 season before getting knocked out of the playoffs should once again have a high-powered offense that can do a little of everything right.

Former star QB Ben Holmes is long gone, but veteran head coach Todd Whitten has the right system to push the Cowboy defense for a full 60 minutes. He’s got a good base to work around starting with RB Kahlil Banks ready to do more and enough veteran receivers to not be starting from scratch.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams have a whole bunch of rebuilding to do, but Tarleton State has more key parts to replace. The offense, though, will still be fast, balanced and efficient enough to make this a fun game in the inaugural FCS game for the program.

McNeese State will be stronger on the defensive front, but the Texans will be just a wee bit sharper offensively in this weird, weird, weird, weird-fun game.

McNeese State vs Tarleton State Prediction, Line

Tarleton State 34, McNeese State 30

Bet on college football with BetMGM

Line: McNeese State -2.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: FCS football in Spring

1: Other sports in Spring