Marshall Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Marshall Thundering Herd football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.
Marshall Football Schedule 2021
– 2021 Conference USA Football Schedule
Sept. 4 at Navy
Sept. 11 NC Central
Sept. 18 East Carolina
Sept. 25 at Appalachian State
Oct. 2 at Middle Tennessee
Oct. 9 Old Dominion
Oct. 16 at North Texas
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 FIU
Nov. 6 at Florida Atlantic
Nov. 13 UAB
Nov. 20 at Charlotte
Nov. 27 WKU
Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship
Games vs. The West: at North Texas, UAB
Missed Teams From The West: Louisiana Tech, Rice, Southern Miss, UTEP, UTSA
Marshall Thundering Herd Football Schedule Analysis: New head coach Charles Huff gets to start right away by trying to figure out the Navy offense. East Carolina and Appalachian State are hardly easy, but there aren’t any Power Five teams in the non-conference part of the schedule.
In an awful break, the Herd have to play UAB from the West and have to go to North Texas, and to make things even tougher, the Florida Atlantic game is on the road. However, FIU and WKU have to come to Huntington.
Get by a run of three road games in four weeks early on, and the Herd get a well deserved week off.