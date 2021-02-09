Marshall Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Marshall Thundering Herd football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.

Marshall Football Schedule 2021

Sept. 4 at Navy

Sept. 11 NC Central

Sept. 18 East Carolina

Sept. 25 at Appalachian State

Oct. 2 at Middle Tennessee

Oct. 9 Old Dominion

Oct. 16 at North Texas

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 FIU

Nov. 6 at Florida Atlantic

Nov. 13 UAB

Nov. 20 at Charlotte

Nov. 27 WKU

Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship

Games vs. The West: at North Texas, UAB

Missed Teams From The West: Louisiana Tech, Rice, Southern Miss, UTEP, UTSA

Marshall Thundering Herd Football Schedule Analysis: New head coach Charles Huff gets to start right away by trying to figure out the Navy offense. East Carolina and Appalachian State are hardly easy, but there aren’t any Power Five teams in the non-conference part of the schedule.

In an awful break, the Herd have to play UAB from the West and have to go to North Texas, and to make things even tougher, the Florida Atlantic game is on the road. However, FIU and WKU have to come to Huntington.

Get by a run of three road games in four weeks early on, and the Herd get a well deserved week off.