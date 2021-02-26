MAC Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

MAC

MAC football schedule 2021 composite. Week by week ranking of all of the games.

MAC Football Schedule Composite 2021

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

MAC Football Schedule Week 1

Thursday, September 2
Western Illinois at Ball State

Friday, September 3
St. Francis at Eastern Michigan

Saturday, September 4
Miami University at Cincinnati
Western Michigan at Michigan
Central Michigan at Missouri
Kent State at Texas A&M
Syracuse at Ohio
Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech
Bowling Green at Tennessee
Akron at Auburn
Wagner at Buffalo
Norfolk State at Toledo

MAC Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, September 11
Toledo at Notre Dame
Buffalo at Nebraska
Miami University at Minnesota
Ball State at Penn State
Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin
Wyoming at Northern Illinois
Temple at Akron
South Alabama at Bowling Green
Illinois State at Western Michigan
VMI at Kent State
Robert Morris at Central Michigan
Duquesne at Ohio

MAC Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, September 18
Coastal Carolina at Buffalo
Western Michigan at Pitt
Kent State at Iowa
Colorado State at Toledo
Ohio at Louisiana
Ball State at Wyoming
Central Michigan at LSU
Northern Illinois at Michigan
Eastern Michigan at UMass
Murray State at Bowling Green
Bryant at Akron
LIU at Miami University

MAC Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, September 25
Toledo at Ball State
Ohio at Northwestern
Miami University at Army
San Jose State at Western Michigan
Kent State at Maryland
FIU at Central Michigan
Texas State at Eastern Michigan
Buffalo at Old Dominion
Bowling Green at Minnesota
Akron at Ohio State
Maine at Northern Illinois

MAC Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, October 2
Western Michigan at Buffalo
Army at Ball State
Central Michigan at Miami University
Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois
Ohio at Akron
Bowling Green at Kent State
Toledo at UMass

MAC Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, October 9
Buffalo at Kent State
Ball State at Western Michigan
Central Michigan at Ohio
Miami University at Eastern Michigan
Northern Illinois at Toledo
Akron at Bowling Green

MAC Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, October 16
Ohio at Buffalo
Toledo at Central Michigan
Ball State at Eastern Michigan
Kent State at Western Michigan
Akron at Miami University
Bowling Green at Northern Illinois

MAC Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, October 23
Western Michigan at Toledo
Miami University at Ball State
Kent State at Ohio
Northern Illinois at Central Michigan
Eastern Michigan at Bowling Green
Buffalo at Akron

MAC Football Schedule Week 9

Saturday, October 30
Bowling Green at Buffalo

MAC Football Schedule Week 10

Tuesday, November 2
Miami University at Ohio
Eastern Michigan at Toledo
Ball State at Akron

Wednesday, November 3
Central Michigan at Western Michigan
Northern Illinois at Kent State

MAC Football Schedule Week 11

Tuesday, November 9
Buffalo at Miami University
Ohio at Eastern Michigan
Akron at Western Michigan

Wednesday, November 10
Kent State at Central Michigan
Ball State at Northern Illinois
Toledo at Bowling Green

MAC Football Schedule Week 12

Tuesday, November 16
Toledo at Ohio
Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan
Bowling Green at Miami University

Wednesday, November 17
Central Michigan at Ball State
Northern Illinois at Buffalo

Saturday, November 20
Kent State at Akron

MAC Football Schedule Week 13

Friday, November 26
Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan
Ohio at Bowling Green

Saturday, November 27
Miami University at Kent State
Akron at Toledo

Saturday, December 4
Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Championship Game (Ford Field, Detroit, MI)

