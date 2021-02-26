MAC Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

MAC football schedule 2021 composite. Week by week ranking of all of the games.

MAC Football Schedule Composite 2021

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

MAC Football Schedule Week 1

Thursday, September 2

Western Illinois at Ball State

Friday, September 3

St. Francis at Eastern Michigan

Saturday, September 4

Miami University at Cincinnati

Western Michigan at Michigan

Central Michigan at Missouri

Kent State at Texas A&M

Syracuse at Ohio

Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech

Bowling Green at Tennessee

Akron at Auburn

Wagner at Buffalo

Norfolk State at Toledo

MAC Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, September 11

Toledo at Notre Dame

Buffalo at Nebraska

Miami University at Minnesota

Ball State at Penn State

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

Wyoming at Northern Illinois

Temple at Akron

South Alabama at Bowling Green

Illinois State at Western Michigan

VMI at Kent State

Robert Morris at Central Michigan

Duquesne at Ohio

MAC Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, September 18

Coastal Carolina at Buffalo

Western Michigan at Pitt

Kent State at Iowa

Colorado State at Toledo

Ohio at Louisiana

Ball State at Wyoming

Central Michigan at LSU

Northern Illinois at Michigan

Eastern Michigan at UMass

Murray State at Bowling Green

Bryant at Akron

LIU at Miami University

MAC Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, September 25

Toledo at Ball State

Ohio at Northwestern

Miami University at Army

San Jose State at Western Michigan

Kent State at Maryland

FIU at Central Michigan

Texas State at Eastern Michigan

Buffalo at Old Dominion

Bowling Green at Minnesota

Akron at Ohio State

Maine at Northern Illinois

MAC Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, October 2

Western Michigan at Buffalo

Army at Ball State

Central Michigan at Miami University

Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois

Ohio at Akron

Bowling Green at Kent State

Toledo at UMass

MAC Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, October 9

Buffalo at Kent State

Ball State at Western Michigan

Central Michigan at Ohio

Miami University at Eastern Michigan

Northern Illinois at Toledo

Akron at Bowling Green

MAC Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, October 16

Ohio at Buffalo

Toledo at Central Michigan

Ball State at Eastern Michigan

Kent State at Western Michigan

Akron at Miami University

Bowling Green at Northern Illinois

MAC Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, October 23

Western Michigan at Toledo

Miami University at Ball State

Kent State at Ohio

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Bowling Green

Buffalo at Akron

MAC Football Schedule Week 9

Saturday, October 30

Bowling Green at Buffalo

MAC Football Schedule Week 10

Tuesday, November 2

Miami University at Ohio

Eastern Michigan at Toledo

Ball State at Akron

Wednesday, November 3

Central Michigan at Western Michigan

Northern Illinois at Kent State

MAC Football Schedule Week 11

Tuesday, November 9

Buffalo at Miami University

Ohio at Eastern Michigan

Akron at Western Michigan

Wednesday, November 10

Kent State at Central Michigan

Ball State at Northern Illinois

Toledo at Bowling Green

MAC Football Schedule Week 12

Tuesday, November 16

Toledo at Ohio

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan

Bowling Green at Miami University

Wednesday, November 17

Central Michigan at Ball State

Northern Illinois at Buffalo

Saturday, November 20

Kent State at Akron

MAC Football Schedule Week 13

Friday, November 26

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan

Ohio at Bowling Green

Saturday, November 27

Miami University at Kent State

Akron at Toledo

Saturday, December 4

Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Championship Game (Ford Field, Detroit, MI)

