LSU vs Arkansas College Basketball Game Preview

LSU Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks prediction and college basketball game preview.

LSU vs Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

Network: ESPN2

LSU (14-7) vs Arkansas (18-5) Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

Let’s just call the 91-78 loss to Georgia an aberration.

The offense continues to score in bunches with the ability pump in points inside and out, but the Tigers couldn’t hit from three or from the line against the Dawgs.

Now, the defense isn’t going to be anything great, but as long as it’s able to keep hitting around 47% from the field, it’ll be fine – and that seems to be the deal.

The Tigers had won their last 13 games when making 45% or more of their shots from the field, and are 0-6 on the season when they don’t.

Arkansas has allowed 44% or more from the field in each of its last three games and 43% or more in eight of the last nine.

Why Arkansas Will Win

LSU is going to to get whacked on the boards.

Arkansas comes up with enough defensive pressure to be an issue for an LSU offense that doesn’t move it around all that much, but the real key is its ability to hit the glass hard.

The Tigers might have the scoring firepower, but no one in the SEC wins games in more dominant fashion than the Hogs, including an 81-66 victory over Alabama a few days ago. They lead the league in scoring margin, won their last eight SEC games, and …

What’s Going To Happen

They got whacked by LSU 92-76 back in mid-January. And why?

They were destroyed on the boards, didn’t shoot well, and allowed the Tigers to hit 52% from the field. Expect all of those things to flip this time around.

LSU vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Arkansas 82, LSU 77

Line: Arkansas -4, o/u: 160.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

