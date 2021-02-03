LSU vs Alabama Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

LSU Tiger vs Alabama Crimson Tide prediction and college basketball game preview.

LSU vs Alabama Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Network: ESPNU

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

LSU (11-5) vs Alabama (14-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why LSU Will Win

It’s been a rough run over the last few games – starting with a loss to Alabama – but the team is still shooting okay and the threes keep coming. They’re not always falling in, but this team isn’t afraid of bombing away.

More importantly, the defense is great at generating steals, it’s able to go on scoring spurts, and it (usually) has the ability to keep up the pace. When everything is working with a high-intensity defense leading to the offense that can do a little bit of everything – including hitting everything on the free-throw line – but …

Why Alabama Will Win

The Tigers are having a problem keeping up lately – and it’s from the defensive side.

Yeah, they can score, but they couldn’t keep the Alabama offense in check in the 105-75 loss at home a few weeks ago. They did the impossible and got rocked by Kentucky, and as this is happening, the defense is struggling.

The offense hasn’t been totally miserable, but the LSU D hasn’t been able to clamp down. That’s where Alabama is more than happy take advantage with an offense that’s great at shooting from the outside and it’s hitting the boards hard.

What’s Going To Happen

Throw out the loss to Oklahoma on the road last Saturday – Alabama is playing tremendously well. The offense is able to up the tempo and it should be able to score without too many problems against the struggling LSU D.

The Tigers will be feisty, and they’ll do a nice job of forcing a few mistakes, but they won’t be able to deal with the pace.

LSU vs Alabama Prediction, Line

Alabama 82, LSU 73

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Alabama -8.5, o/u: 162.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Beavis and Butt-Head version, “Whoomp There’s My Butt”

1: GEICO commercials