Loyola vs Southern Illinois College Basketball Game Preview

Loyola Ramblers vs Southern Illinois Salukis prediction and college basketball game preview.

Loyola vs Southern Illinois Broadcast

Date: Friday, February 26

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Joseph J Gentile Arena, Chicago, IL

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Loyola (19-4) vs Southern Illinois (11-11) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Southern Illinois Will Win

It’s a tight Saluki team that doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, doesn’t commit a ton of fouls, and doesn’t give away a whole slew of easy points.

It’s not a high-powered scoring team, but that’s fine – it does a good job of keeping games close and in control with its style. It’s usually okay from three – but not lately – it’s been moving the ball around well enough to get the easy shot, and …

Why Loyola Will Win

Southern Illinois just doesn’t score enough.

This isn’t a high-powered shooting team and it’s painfully inconsistent – just getting to 40% isn’t a given. It lost four of its last six games and 11 of its last 15 because the scoring just isn’t there.

On the flip side, Loyola is one of the best-shooting teams in the country and it’s the best in the Missouri Valley defensively. It won’t have a problem playing at SIU’s pace, it should be able to clamp down hard in the final few minutes, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t expect anything scintillating. It’s the first of two games with the rematch on Saturday in the back-to-back way the Missouri Valley is doing things.

Be shocked if this is any sort of a scoring-fest. It’ll be a defensive, slow, low scoring game with Loyola doing a wee bit better with this style.

Loyola vs Southern Illinois Prediction, Line

Loyola 67, Southern Illinois 54

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Loyola -19, o/u: 123

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Above freezing temperatures

1: People doing Zoom calls from Florida, Cabo, etc.