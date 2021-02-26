Loyola vs Southern Illinois College Basketball Game Preview

Loyola Ramblers vs Southern Illinois Salukis prediction and college basketball game preview.
Loyola vs Southern Illinois Broadcast
Date: Friday, February 26
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: Joseph J Gentile Arena, Chicago, IL
Network: CBS Sports Network
Loyola (19-4) vs Southern Illinois (11-11) Game Preview
Why Southern Illinois Will Win
It’s a tight Saluki team that doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, doesn’t commit a ton of fouls, and doesn’t give away a whole slew of easy points.
It’s not a high-powered scoring team, but that’s fine – it does a good job of keeping games close and in control with its style. It’s usually okay from three – but not lately – it’s been moving the ball around well enough to get the easy shot, and …
Why Loyola Will Win
Southern Illinois just doesn’t score enough.
This isn’t a high-powered shooting team and it’s painfully inconsistent – just getting to 40% isn’t a given. It lost four of its last six games and 11 of its last 15 because the scoring just isn’t there.
On the flip side, Loyola is one of the best-shooting teams in the country and it’s the best in the Missouri Valley defensively. It won’t have a problem playing at SIU’s pace, it should be able to clamp down hard in the final few minutes, and …
What’s Going To Happen
Don’t expect anything scintillating. It’s the first of two games with the rematch on Saturday in the back-to-back way the Missouri Valley is doing things.
Be shocked if this is any sort of a scoring-fest. It’ll be a defensive, slow, low scoring game with Loyola doing a wee bit better with this style.
Loyola vs Southern Illinois Prediction, Line
Loyola 67, Southern Illinois 54
Line: Loyola -19, o/u: 123
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 2
