Loyola Chicago vs Drake Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Drake Bulldogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Loyola Chicago vs Drake Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: The Knapp Center, Des Moines, IA

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Loyola Chicago (17-3) vs Drake (19-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Loyola Chicago Will Win

The Ramblers have ripped through the last month of the season as they’ve taken full advantage of the – for the most part – back-to-back format of the Missouri Valley Conference, only dropping one road game against Indiana State in league play back in mid-January.

It might be wildly inconsistent from three, but it’s one of the best shooting teams overall starting with a defense that’s stopping everything and an offense that makes the extra pass or two better as well as anyone in the country. The Ramblers force a whole lot of mistakes, they do well on the move, and they’re brilliant at controlling games at their own pace.

Why Drake Will Win

Drake dropped its first loss of the season against Valparaiso last week when the offense went dead-cold, but that’s been it for the defeats. In general, this is a mistake-free team that’s brilliant on the boards and great from the field.

Like Loyola, the Bulldogs are terrific at coming up with the extra pass to come up with the easy shot, and they’re outstanding on the offensive glass when they do mess up.

For all of the good things the Ramblers do, they’re not big on the boards – to be fair, it’s because there just aren’t a ton of shots in most Loyola games – and for the first time in the MVC season, they’re facing a team that can match what they do.

What’s Going To Happen

The Loyola defense travels.

It’s going to be the sixth time in nine games and the eighth in 12 the Ramblers are on the road, but the defense that’s holding just about everyone to under 60 points will lock down and control a Drake offense that would love to get on the move.

The Bulldogs have struggled lately from three, and they’re not going to do a whole lot better from the outside against this D.

Loyola Chicago vs Drake Prediction, Line

Loyola Chicago 66, Drake 63

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Loyola -4.5, o/u: 133.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: My Bloody Valentine (the band, not the movie)

1: Valentine’s Day