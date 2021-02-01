Louisville vs Georgia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Louisville Cardinals vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets prediction and college basketball game preview.

Louisville vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Monday, February, 1

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: KCF Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Network: ACC Network

Louisville (10-4) vs Georgia Tech (8-5) Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

All of a sudden, Georgia Tech rose up and showed just how good it is and could be with a dominant performance against Florida State. It pushed Virginia and wasn’t bad against Duke on the road, and then everything kicked in with the 76-65 victory over the Noles.

It’s a terrific passing team that keeps everything moving on one end, and forces a whole lot of mistakes on the other – both of those things overcame a relatively mediocre shooting day. The team doesn’t make a slew of mistakes, and Louisville doesn’t force them. The Cards don’t have the type of offense to put this away quickly, but …

Why Louisville Will Win

Louisville owns the glass and should beat up the Yellow Jackets, especially on the defensive end. No, the team doesn’t hit a lot from the outside and doesn’t force a bunch of mistakes, but it makes up for it by forcing one-and-outs on the defending boards.

This isn’t a big offensive rebounding Georgia Tech team, and it’s not a great shooting team over the last few games. If the Cardinals can clamp down a bit and force the Yellow Jackets to hit fewer than 45% from the field, they’ll grab all the misses.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia Tech is amazing at home and struggles on the road. Louisville is struggling lately, period.

The Cardinals have to get to the line and need to manufacture points, but the Yellow Jackets get hit with a ton of fouls and should come up with enough takeaways to survive a good battle on the road.

Louisville vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Georgia Tech 64, Louisville 60

Louisville -4, o/u: 134

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

