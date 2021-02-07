Louisiana Tech Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.
Louisiana Tech Football Schedule 2021
– 2021 Conference USA Football Schedule
Sept. 4 at Mississippi State
Sept. 11 SE Louisiana
Sept. 18 SMU
Sept. 25 North Texas
Oct. 2 at NC State
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 at UTEP
Oct. 23 UTSA
Oct. 30 at Old Dominion
Nov. 6 at UAB
Nov. 13 Charlotte
Nov. 20 Southern Miss
Nov. 27 at Rice
Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship
Games vs. The East: Charlotte
Missed Teams From The East: Florida Atlantic, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, WKU
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Football Schedule Analysis: Assume a win over SE Louisiana, but can the Bulldogs win one of the other three non-conference games against Mississippi State, NC State and SMU?
With seven teams in the West, Louisiana Tech only plays one game against the East – getting Charlotte isn’t all that bad.
The West games against UAB and Rice are on the road as a part of a run of three road trips in the final five weeks. However, Three of the first four games of the season are at home.