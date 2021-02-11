Liberty Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Liberty Flames 2021 football schedule and analysis
Liberty Football Schedule 2021
Sept. 4 Campbell
Sept. 11 at Troy
Sept. 18 Old Dominion
Sept. 24 at Syracuse
Oct. 2 at UAB
Oct. 9 Middle Tennessee
Oct. 16 at ULM
Oct. 23 at North Texas
Oct. 30 UMass
Nov. 6 at Ole Miss
Nov. 13 OPEN DATE
Nov. 20 Louisiana
Nov. 27 Army
Liberty Flames Football Schedule Analysis: There are just two games against Power Five programs, but they’re awfully juicy. The first is a Friday night date at Syracuse with a shot at beating the ACC team in its own house for a second straight year, and the second is Hugh Freeze going back to Oxford to go against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.
Most of the remaining games are more than winnable, but going to UAB in early October isn’t easy and playing Louisiana and Army at the very end in Lynchburg will be a blast.
On the plus side, with those last two games, November 6th at Ole Miss is the last road game, but three road games in four and five in seven will be before the mid-November week off.