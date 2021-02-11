Liberty Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Liberty Flames 2021 football schedule and analysis

Liberty Football Schedule 2021

Sept. 4 Campbell

Sept. 11 at Troy

Sept. 18 Old Dominion

Sept. 24 at Syracuse

Oct. 2 at UAB

Oct. 9 Middle Tennessee

Oct. 16 at ULM

Oct. 23 at North Texas

Oct. 30 UMass

Nov. 6 at Ole Miss

Nov. 13 OPEN DATE

Nov. 20 Louisiana

Nov. 27 Army

Liberty Flames Football Schedule Analysis: There are just two games against Power Five programs, but they’re awfully juicy. The first is a Friday night date at Syracuse with a shot at beating the ACC team in its own house for a second straight year, and the second is Hugh Freeze going back to Oxford to go against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Most of the remaining games are more than winnable, but going to UAB in early October isn’t easy and playing Louisiana and Army at the very end in Lynchburg will be a blast.

On the plus side, with those last two games, November 6th at Ole Miss is the last road game, but three road games in four and five in seven will be before the mid-November week off.