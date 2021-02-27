Lamar vs Nicholls Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Lamar Cardinals vs Nicholls Colonels prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Lamar vs Nicholls Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: John L Guidry Stadium, Thibodeaux, LA

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Lamar (0-0) vs Nicholls (1-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Lamar Will Win

There’s a lot to potentially like about the Lamar offense if the passing game can get going. That wasn’t always a given in a rough 2019 season, but it’s got veteran parts who should be able to open things up a little bit more. At the very least, the ground game should be okay,

In this, though, the key for the Cardinals will be getting into the backfield.

For all of the problems and issues a few years ago, the defense was great at generating pressure and tackles for loss.

– Week 2 FCS Schedule, Game Previews

Why Nicholls Will Win

It’s not fair or right to take too much away from a win over Lincoln, but Nicholls got in a nice live scrimmage in the 87-3 win last weekend. QB Lindsay Scott – the former Missouri Tiger and then JUCO transfer – took target practice and the defense allowed just 20 passing yards in the blowout.

The offensive line will be among the best in the SoCon as the year goes on, but it’ll be that defense that has to take over after getting time to reload. The front seven only returned one starter, but there was a good rotation. Now …

What’s Going To Happen

Nicholls gets to play someone a whole lot better, but it’ll still be almost as strong. It won’t be 87-3 nasty, but Scott should be able to fire at will with the midrange passing game keeping the chains moving in a solid overall performance.

Lamar vs Nicholls Prediction, Line

Nicholls 45, Lamar 13

Bet on college football with BetMGM

Line: Nicholls -22, o/u: 54.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

1: Clarice